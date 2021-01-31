https://nationalfile.com/whoopi-goldberg-caught-wearing-masonic-sweater-prompts-public-outrage/

Whoopi Goldberg apologized after she was caught wearing a Prince Hall Masonic seal on her sweater during an episode of The View. The scandal represents a victory for free-minded Internet truthers who realize the role elite secret societies play in the world power structure.

Goldberg claims that she did not understand the implications of wearing the Masonic seal on her sweater, but her excuse does not seem credible considering all of the years Whoopi has spent in Hollywood among Masonic elites.

Masonry at low levels is portrayed as a kind of gentleman’s group like the Elks Club. But many prominent Freemasons at high levels drive or promote the globalist agenda that sustains the rule of the plutocrats and the oppression of the people, all while duping regular people with poisonous entertainment and fraudulent news. Why do celebrities keep flashing Masonic symbols? Some people believe that Masons or Mason-sympathizers telegraph their secret doings to make their “craft” even stronger. Others, like those who believe Goldberg’s explanation, think the entire phenomenon is more benign.

Clearly, Goldberg’s apology shows that Red-Pilled Truthers are not going to allow Masonic symbology in pop culture to go unnoticed ever again.

Why is @WhoopiGoldberg wearing this Masonic sweater, please tell me she didn’t know? pic.twitter.com/eoeUCxQK17 — Steph G (@Likemindedprod) January 28, 2021

Basketball commentator and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal admitted to being a Freemason, flashing a Masonic ring that he associates with his “profession.”

Ashton Kutcher likes to strut his stuff.

Same goes for Simon Cowell.

Maybe Cowell can explain what was going on in this very bizarre “X Factor” advertisement?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

