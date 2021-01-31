https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/31/whoops-vp-kamala-harris-trolls-joe-manchin-in-wv-with-a-learn-to-suggestion-for-coal-miners-immediately-inserts-foot-into-mouth/

Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire from fellow Dem Sen. Joe Manchin after she went on local TV in West Virginia to push Covid-19 relief but neglected to give her former colleague a head’s up before doing so.

“We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together,” Sen. Manchin said:

MANCHIN unhappy w/ @VP’s WV interview. “I saw [the interview], I couldn’t believe it. No one called me [about it],” Manchin said. “We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together.” https://t.co/q27Mvbcie2 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 30, 2021

But even worse for Vice President Harris is that she made a major good during the segment, telling West Virginians that workers in the coal industry should be put to work “reclaiming abandoned land mines” as in the ones that are buried underground and go “boom!”:

.@rachaelmbade on Manchin v. Kamala: “And in the interview, she referred to “abandoned land mines” instead of “abandoned mine lands” in West Virginia, a slip-up sure to cause eye rolls in the state.”https://t.co/mjIzdSAFV4 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 31, 2021

Watch:

.@KamalaHarris says there will be job creation around “reclaiming abandoned land mines” in West Virginia. “All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.” pic.twitter.com/xnXP3ra8bN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 31, 2021

We assume she meant “abandoned mine lands”:

“And in the interview, she referred to ‘abandoned land mines’ instead of ‘abandoned mine lands’ in West Virginia, a slip-up sure to cause eye rolls in the state.” There’s the unparalleled political acumen Vice President Intersectionality is known for. https://t.co/87ikSELwMB — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 31, 2021

So not only did she make an ill-advised move against Sen. Manchin. . .

“Someone tell us: What on earth was Kamala Harris thinking? The vice president’s move to troll Sen. Joe Manchin in his own state last week is backfiring — at a critical moment for President Joe Biden agenda.” https://t.co/f1HzLQz5IX — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 31, 2021

. . .but she botched it as well:

Oh my gosh Kamala Harris mixed up “land mines” and “mine lands” in her West Virginia media appearances. Hard to imagine her incredibly ill-advised “take the fight to Joe Manchin” efforts going any worse. https://t.co/iSxHZxl4DQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 31, 2021

Whoops.

***

