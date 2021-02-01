https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-arrested-in-assault-of-former-clinton-private-eye-palladino_3679975.html

Two men have been arrested in the assault of longtime private investigator Jack Palladino.

Palladino, 70, was assaulted outside his home in San Francisco last week. According to police, a man jumped out of a car to grab a camera and Palladino fell and struck his head on the pavement.

Police officials confirmed to news outlets that Lawrence Thomas, 24, and Tyjone Flournoy, 23, were booked on charges related to the assault. Police said Thomas was arrested Friday in San Francisco while Flourney was apprehended the following day in Reno, Nevada.

The private eye is not expected to survive, family members said.

“Jack’s a hard person to keep down,” wife Sandra Sutherland told the San Francisco Chronicle. “But I really think this is it.”

Photographs from the camera, which the would-be thieves weren’t able to take, helped police in their investigation, according to Sutherland.

Palladino has worked on a number of high-profile cases, including helping then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton quash rumors of affairs in 1992.

