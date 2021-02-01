https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-men-arrested-in-kentucky-over-us-capitol-breach-fbi_3679787.html

The FBI announced on Monday it had arrested two men in Kentucky for their allegedly trespassing on U.S. Capitol grounds during the breach that occurred on Jan. 6.

Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams have been charged with aiding and abetting, unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the bureau said in a statement.

An FBI Special agent said in a sworn affidavit that the pair told investigators that they had traveled to Washington with a third person to participate in the Jan. 6 protests over election integrity. The third person was not able to participate as he fell sick before the events.

After listening to former President Donald Trump’s speech, Crase and Williams walked with a large crowd to the U.S. Capitol. When they got there they observed several barricades had already been knocked over and people entering the U.S. Capitol building grounds. They told investigators they did not observe any police officers stopping protesters from getting close to the building, the affidavit said.

Williams told investigators that he initially had no intentions of entering the Capitol building but only went inside after seeing other people did, describing the action as “herd mentality.”

Both men also provided law enforcement with photos and footage of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Federal authorities have expended significant effort to crackdown on protesters who participated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, which left five people dead. More than 400 cases have been opened related to the incident and over 150 people have been charged federally, the Justice Department (DOJ) said late January.

Late last month, the DOJ announced that they had arrested two members of the Proud Boys. The group, established by libertarian Gavin McInnes, had previously attracted media attention for being involved in violent encounters.

The two members—Dominic Pezzola, 43, of New York, and William Pepe, 31, of New York—were both indicted on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

Authorities also charged Pezzola with additional counts.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin told reporters during a conference call that prosecutors are preparing to bring sedition charges against some rioters over the breach. Prosecutors have already filed conspiracy charges against three people allegedly affiliated with the paramilitary organization known as the Oath Keepers on Jan. 19.

