https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/letter-concerned-reader-ireland-must-realize-happens-america-always-directly-impacts-world/

A letter from a reader in Ireland.

We received this over the weekend and was granted permission to publish on The Gateway Pundit.

Hate to say it, Mr. Hoft – You fought the good fight, and alas it did not go your way. I like you was hoping for a Trump administration no matter how imperfect at the very least it would have preserved many core values dear to us all. Sad to say it appears the spawn of hell has now taken over not only congress but the White House too. My heart is saddened for the decent American people that desire to make your country great again, God knows the entire world needs a strong and honorable America but sad to relate what has happened in your country has made you and the democratic idea the laughing stock of the world; what a loss to mankind. Satan is now loose on the world like never before aided and abetted by Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Cuomo, Schiff, and many RINOs, assisted by their supportive cohorts within the mass media and big tech.

These people have no shame, no sense of decency, no honor, and no loyalty to your Constitution and Bill Of Rights. I live in Ireland, I’m a patriotic Irishman, I believe in God and try to live my life according to God’s Will but it’s getting harder with the passing of each day. All my life I never felt hate or malice towards any man but now as I look around me and observe what is going on in our world particularly in America I am hard-pushed to contain those malignant emotions. It seems also that our religious leaders and churches have deserted us all, when we need them most they are silent in the face of this pervasive evil. We need a wake-up call in Ireland also, American big tech rules the roost over here and our weak-kneed politicians are forever kowtowing to their whims and demands. The liberties and freedoms that our forefathers died for are now erased and sadly forgotten, we as a people need to raise our voices once again. For example, Google interfered openly and without any objections been raised by our politicians with our referenda on Gay Marriage and Abortion. What we treasured most as a nation – family and the sanctity of human life have now been consigned to the dustbin of time.

The European Courts decreed that Apple Computers owed the Irish Exchequer over 14 Billion euros in unpaid taxes and what did our government do it contested the court’s ruling for and on behalf of Apple, what power do they have over us ????, I could cite crazy examples like this all day long but I’ll refrain from doing so lest my head explodes. FaceBook another criminal organization along with Twitter, and a host of the other world’s biggest big tech companies alongside banking and investment groups are all headquartered in Dublin, not for the benefit of the Irish Economy but for their own benefit as each and every one of them has sweetheart deals regarding tax with the Irish Exchequer. Sometimes I wonder is Dublin one of the biggest criminal enterprises in the world, controlled and run by the American Chamber of Commerce situated in Dublin. They wield a very big stick and the bastards know how to use it.

I digress, my apologies, it was not my intention to burden you with the problems in my country but you must realize that what happens in America always directly impacts my country. That is why I’m saddened by the outcome of what clearly is a stolen election, a country with a fraudulent President whose name I will not mention because it sickens me to do so has lost a magnificent opportunity to set a lot of things right not just for you but for us also.

You fought the good fight Gateway Pundit, but for all of us never yield – hopefully someday soon we can set things right again.

God Bless You All – God Bless America and keep it safe.

Sincerely Yours,

Philip G. O’ Connor

PGOC, Castlemartyr, County Cork, Ireland