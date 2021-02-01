https://www.theblaze.com/news/helle-berry-gender-stereotypes-son

Actress Halle Berry says she encourages her 7-year-old son, Maceo, to challenge gender stereotypes in order to stop him from feeling “superior to women,” the Daily Mail reports.

Berry made the remarks during a recent virtual panel on “women breaking barriers” in the entertainment industry.

What are the details?

On Monday, the outlet reported that Berry, 54, says she has been teaching her son — who she shares with her ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez — to challenge the stereotypes since he was 5 years old.

“I have realized what my job is in raising him,” she said in remarks delivered virtually at last weekend’s Hollywood Foreign Press Association panel titled “Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift as part of the Sundance Film Festival.”

“If we want to have a future that’s different, that is where it starts,” Berry added. “You made me think of how many conversations I’ve had with him, say, since he’s turned five years old about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he’s taught to feel like he’s superior, at five, that girls are.”

She continued, pointing out that she’s had to give her son a “new perspective” on his innate superiority.

She explained, “I’ve had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not, and challenge what he’s subconsciously getting from somewhere.

“I can tell that because we’re having these conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject,” the award-winning actress insisted. “He is going to be determined not to just accept it.”

Berry said that she will often challenge her son by asking why certain colors are “girl colors.”

Berry is also mother to a 12-year-old girl, Nahla, whom she shares with ex-partner, model Gabriel Aubry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

