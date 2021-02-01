https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/adam-carolla-snl-comedy-democrats/2021/02/01/id/1008189

Comedians and network television shows are afraid to attack high-ranking Democrats such as President Joe Biden or New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for fear of being “canceled,” according to Adam Carolla.

Host of “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast, the nationally known comedian said Monday, shows such as “Saturday Night Live” were “scared” to make fun of Democrats.

“SNL” aired Saturday for the first time since Biden took office and mostly avoided the new administration. Instead, the sketch-comedy show did bits celebrating Georgia becoming a blue state, and criticizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. It also took aim at Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his efforts to fight the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“Honestly, I get what there is to hate about Donald Trump,” Carolla told Fox News. “What is there to love about Joe Biden? That’s the bigger question if you’re ‘SNL.’

OK, you hated Trump, fine. Why do you love Joe Biden? There’s nothing to love about Joe Biden, unless you’re scared of being canceled, and the fact that this cancel culture has drifted over to comedy is absolutely insane.”

Before the 2020 presidential election, “SNL” clearly displayed a preference to Biden over Trump. It even referred to Biden’s inauguration this month as good news during its “Weekend Update” segment.

Cuomo, who has been accused of underreporting nursing home deaths from coronavirus during the past year, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the subject of a recall petition, were not targets of the “SNL” performers.

“No comedians are saying anything about Gov. Newsom or Gov. Cuomo,” Carolla said. “Where are the comedians? They’re scared, and that’s a scary place to be.

“Unfortunately, their hand is forced now. They have to show their hypocrisy,” he added about “SNL.” “You’ve done 7,000 episodes on what an idiot Trump is, and then you don’t touch the next administration? I would do one even if I loved Biden if I’m ‘SNL,’ just so I don’t appear hypocritical.”

In her negative review of the first “SNL” episode of 2021, Los Angeles Times critic Lorraine Ali wrote, “If Trump has had one victory in the last month, it may be that ‘SNL’ suddenly seems lost without him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

