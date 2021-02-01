https://www.theblaze.com/news/alan-dershowitz-nominates-jared-kushner-for-nobel-peace-prize

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz has nominated Jared Kushner, former Trump White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law, to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in “negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the ‘Abraham Accords.””

Dershowitz nominated Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz — who was the Middle East envoy — to receive the award on Sunday.

Dershowitz represented former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020 and was eligible to nominate Kushner and Berkowitz in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

What are the details?



According to Reuters, Dershowitz’s letter to the Nobel Peace Prize committee said that his nomination may not necessarily be popular, but it would be deserved.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity,” he wrote. “Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will.”

The Abraham Accords were deals laid out over a four-month period between August and December and were “the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years.”

“We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity,” the U.S. says of the Abraham Accords on State Department website. “We believe that the best way to address challenges is through cooperation and dialogue and that developing friendly relations among States advances the interests of lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world.”

Reuters reported that Kushner “said he was honored to be nominated for the prize.”

Nobel Peace Prize nominations — which closed on Sunday — do not constitute an endorsement from the Nobel committee itself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

