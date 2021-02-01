https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/another-norwegian-socialist-nominates-fiery-but-mostly-peaceful-black-lives-matter-for-the-nobel-peace-prize/

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, anyone can nominate anyone for the Nobel Peace Prize, and as Barack Obama proved, you can win it on credit and then call a drone strike on a wedding celebration if you want. You probably also heard that Stacey Abrams has been nominated for her work keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alive with her work on ensuring voting rights for all — a personal matter for her, seeing as she still blames voter suppression for her loss despite record turnout.

As we mentioned in that piece, Abrams had been nominated by Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament. Also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize is Black Lives Matter, nominated by Petter Eide, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament.

“BLM’s call for systemic change have spread around the world, forcing other countries to grapple with racism within their own societies.” The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/4a3O7s1Uy9 — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2021

As we also mentioned, Greta Thunberg, Rep. Barbara Lee, and the World Health Organization have also been nominated, so the competition this year is going to be lit.

How does rioting get nominated for peace? How does breaking into stores and harming individuals who worked hard to build their business so they can feed their families get nominated for peace? — Tariq Sharif (@TariqSharif10) February 1, 2021

Those people weren’t part of the BLM movement. They were opportunists. People were rioting, looting and burning long before BLM existed. — Brick Mason (@BrickMason112) February 1, 2021

We’re being told in the comments that bringing up rioting is so 2020. Maybe Black Lives Matter, the official organization, could have told the looters and rioters not to have spray-painted “BLM” on all the buildings that weren’t burned down.

Rioting = Peace somehow nowadays — DoubleZero6 (@DoubleZero_6) February 1, 2021

How do things like this happen? What exactly did they do to earn this because I obviously missed it. — thefifthchapter (@jburke487) February 1, 2021

Pigs in a blanket. Fry em like bacon. Anybody tell me how that is peaceful — Steve Sauls (@SteveSauls) February 1, 2021

Hey, that “fry ’em like bacon” chant was later put in context on MSNBC, where it was determined to be “more playful than anything.”

What about violence and intimidation associated with BLM? — V K Jain (@virendra128) February 1, 2021

A peace prize because they burned down buildings and looted businesses and created even more racial divide in this country? Yeah makes perfect sense. — @landofthefree (@164210Y) February 1, 2021

Spend the summer rioting and looting, get nominated for a peace prize. Peak 2020. — Huggy™️ (@huggyactually) February 1, 2021

We don’t appreciate the clowns who stormed the Capitol and gave people a counterpoint to all the rioting and looting done in the name of Black Lives Matter, but we suppose we could make a deal; don’t lump all conservatives in with them, and we won’t lump all the rioters in with Black Lives Matter. It’s still a Marxist organization, though, which probably didn’t hurt its chances with a socialist MP.

The BLM movement is built on slanderous lies that harm black people more than they help. — Release the squeeze and see with ease (@goodeyegenes) February 1, 2021

This makes as much sense as @NYGovCuomo getting an Emmy. #Leftists patting themselves on the back is pathetic — greg allegrezza (@8pt138) February 1, 2021

Sure, why not…. another whatever moment — Ray Milne (@rc3buddha) February 1, 2021

Does the BLM looting, arson, rioting and violence that they inflicted in many cities in the US over a period of several months count for anything? Or are their victims simply negligible collateral damage ? — George Dodd 🇦🇺 (@George_Doddd) February 1, 2021

The Nobel Mostly Peace Prize — Yumbaldeh (@Yumbaldeh1) February 1, 2021

Related:

Civil rights crusader and Ga. Gov. Stacey Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize because the Nobel Peace Prize is a serious award https://t.co/emw4odndjm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

