On Sunday, a group with close ties to Seattle Antifa took control of a hotel in Olympia, Washington. They forced guests and staff to shelter-in-place and made threats with knives, hatchets, and other weapons. At least one hotel staff member was injured during the seige.

“Oly Housing Now,” a makeshift political organization that advocates “direct action” in order to meet their goals, had rented 17 rooms from the Red Lion Hotel for homeless people in the area. But they went in with dozens of agitators and turned the “humanitarian” event into a show of force. Reports from local journalists indicate many of the members of Oly Housing Now were also known Antifa domestic terrorists.

The agitators — including some I recognize from Seattle — tore the police line down as a way to antagonize a conflict with Olympia Police. Then when police move, agitators play victim. pic.twitter.com/4cpFA2s28M — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 1, 2021

“F— your sister, f— your wife … I hope you all f—king die. Rest in piss!” Protesters confront police in Olympia, Wash. after they arrest the #antifa who sieged a Red Lion hotel. Police are making arrests. Video by @jasonrantz: pic.twitter.com/MYmsE2bKAa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2021

National media has thus far ignored the story altogether. Meanwhile, local media made no mention of Antifa and positioned the violent group as “activists.” According to KOMO News:

Several homeless activists were arrested in Olympia on Sunday after the group allegedly occupied a downtown hotel, assaulting at least one employee and prompting guests and staffers to shelter in place for several hours, authorities said.

Olympic Police Department Lt. Paul Lower told KOMO News that employees of the Red Lion Inn & Suites, located at 621 Capitol Way South, began calling for help at 11 a.m. after several people, one of whom was wielding a hatchet while others brandished batons and knives, entered the facility, saying they were taking the hotel over.

One unidentified hotel worker who tried to stop the occupation was hurt although the nature of the victim’s injuries was not immediately disclosed.

City officials said in a written statement that the incident was carried out by 45 members of a group called Oly Housing Now, and as many as eight were detained while three were said to be facing felony charges in connection with the incident.

But as journalist Andy Ngo noted, this should be international news, not something relegated to local coverage:

Should be international news: An #antifa group sieged a Red Lion hotel in Olympia, WA, forcing staff to flee for their lives & guests in 40 rooms had to shelter in place. The antifa brought hatchets, knives & other weapons to the siege. City statement: https://t.co/dBAYoxqTEP pic.twitter.com/5s0LTo5BU8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2021

Local journalist Jason Rantz documented as much as he could from the ground, but was at one point accosted by Antifa members who did not like him filming the events:

Agitator grabbed my phone for filming at Olympia occupation. pic.twitter.com/H5RIgeia0q — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 1, 2021

Small group of activists continue to harass Olympia Police as they take back the occupied hotel. pic.twitter.com/0S5U7Rzw6n — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 1, 2021

All of this betrays the local, state, and national Democratic narrative that “peaceful protesters” are “activists” who perpetrate attacks like the Red Lion Hotel in Olympia, WA. Media continues to push the propaganda that Antifa is just an idea.

Photo Credit: Jason Rantz / Twitter

