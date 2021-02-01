https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/01/as-ignorant-as-my-out-of-order-toaster-seth-rogen-has-his-as-handed-to-him-in-brutal-back-and-forth-with-gad-saad-and-its-chefs-kiss/

Gad Saad is a fascinating follow on Twitter. He is a professor, an evolutionary behavioral scientist, and an author who quite frankly picked a fight with Seth Rogen and won.

Granted, it’s not exactly hard to beat Seth in a battle of thoughts and words (although he would totally destroy anyone in a war of stupid grunts and predictable laughs), but this was especially entertaining.

Oh @Sethrogen is a CLASSIC example of what I discuss here: https://t.co/Tmy6Ed3Knj https://t.co/llfiqvviQJ — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

Wonder if Seth will see it?

Kidding, we know he saw it:

I actually watched your video and it’s so stupid. Why was I a left wing socialist when I was broke and unemployed according to your brilliant theory? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 31, 2021

Seth seems mad. LOL

Probably because he’s not smart enough to understand what he just watched.

Gad was happy to enlighten him:

Thanks for watching. Many young people are socialists when they are driven by immature impulses of utopia. They then grow up. You are a grown man with tons of money. Your current stances are rooted in vacuous empty signalling rooted in a desire to belong in Hollywood. It takes — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

Then they grow up.

Seth missed that part.

zero courage to hold your stances within the entertainment ecosystem. You espouse bullshit rhetoric that wins you points at the cool kids’ parties but you are otherwise as ignorant as my out-of-order toaster. I’d be happy to chat with you on my show as you have a very large — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

It’s easy to be a know-nothing blow-hard when you’re surrounded by other know-nothing blow-hards who are flush and feel superior to those who disagree with them. We especially like Gad’s reference to an out-of-order toaster.

Spot on.

platform and as such you have the opportunity to actually make a difference. Stop succumbing to the herd mindset. Learn how to think critically. Learn the meaning and implications of socialism vs. capitalism. You are among the MOST privileged people in the history of humanity. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

‘You are among the MOST privileged people in the history of humanity.’

That could be said of any and everyone in Hollywood.

And yet you walk around as though you are a Che Guevara revolutionary. You are the product of capitalism. If you are such a socialist, send me some of your money. I’m trying to build an interdisciplinary research institute. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Live out your convictions. If you are a socialist, you have no business being the beneficiary of the most capitalist industry in the most capitalist country in the history of humanity. Don’t be a hypocritical fraud. Cheers amigo. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

‘If you are a socialist you have no business being the beneficiary of the most capitalist industry in the most capitalist country in the history of humanity.’

Damn, that’s good.

Gad, as you know I try not to tweet on the weekends, but two people texted this to me. Dinner on me next time you’re in LA! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 1, 2021

Amen.

***

