Antifa-BLM leader John Sullivan was arrested after busting windows in the US Capitol on January 6th.

A new study by CNN and reported by Breitbart found that several of those protesters and activists arrested at the January 6th US Capitol protest and riot were non-voters and registered Democrats.

As The Gateway Pundit has reported previously, there has NEVER been a Trump rally where activists later caused any destruction, let alone mass destruction or rioting.

There are also unexplained events at the riots like far-left activists changing clothes in nearby bushes and Antifa activists handing out weapons to their fellow goons inside the US Capitol.

Breitbart.com reported:

The January 6 event, which has been overwhelmingly branded as a pro-Trump protest, sparked the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump as Democrats, primarily, blamed him for the incitement of insurrection after he delivered a speech to supporters earlier in the day. Not once during the speech did Trump encourage supporters to engage in acts of lawlessness or destruction… …According to CNN, which analyzed the data of over 180 of those arrested, “at least eight of the people who are now facing criminal charges for their involvement in the events at the Capitol did not vote in the November 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis of voting records from the states where protestors were arrested and those states where public records show they have lived.” While it is true that “most” of the 80 had voted in the presidential election and “many” were registered Republicans, the analysis found that “a handful were registered as Democrats in those jurisdictions that provided party information.” “Public access to voter history records varies by state, and CNN was unable to view the records of some of those charged,” the outlet reported alongside the revelations.

