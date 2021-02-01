https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/attorney-lin-wood-tells-georgia-bar-pound-sand-says-will-not-undergo-psychiatric-evaluation/

Attorney Lin Wood is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

When the Republican Party abandoned the US President on November 4th, Lin Wood and a handful of American patriots stood with the president and worked to expose the fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On January 7th, after hundreds of angry protesters stormed the US Capitol the previous day, Twitter suspended Lin Wood’s account for hate speech or encouraging violence or something.

Lin Wood wrote this to his supporters on Parler: “I have been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. Please let my Twitter Followers know that I am fine. The bad actors may be after the President & his supporters. So be wise, have discernment, & be careful. Pray for our country.”

Since then Parler was taken down by the tech giants who do not believe conservative God-fearing Americans should have a voice in the public square.

Lin Wood is now communicating to his supporters on Telegram. On Thursday Wood told his followers the State Bar of Georgia wants him to undergo a mental health exam.

This is a tactic taken from any tyrannical regime’s playbook.

The Iranian Ayatollahs are especially good at this.

Look for this to be the norm on the left in the coming months and years in their escalating attacks on conservative Americans.

The State Bar of Georgia told highly successful and outspoken Attorney Lin Wood to undergo a mental health examination this week if he wanted to keep his law license in the state.

On Friday Attorney Lin Wood told the Georgia Bar to pound sand.

He will not take a mental health exam over his support for President Trump

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported:

Atlanta attorney L. Lin Wood, one of the most prominent purveyors of conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 presidential election, is in danger of losing his ability to practice law in Georgia. The State Bar of Georgia acknowledged Friday it is investigating two complaints against Wood and has ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Wood recently called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence and accused other officials, including U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, of conspiring to cheat former President Donald Trump out of a second term, among other alleged transgressions. But in an interview, Wood said he would refuse the State Bar’s order — a stance that could result in the emergency suspension of his law license. “It will violate my First Amendment right to free speech,” said Wood, who has characterized his public statements as political hyperbole. “And if they do that and this harms me, then I will strongly consider suing them, and it will be a significant lawsuit.”

