The bail funded supported by a dozen members of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and publicly praised by Vice President Kamala Harris has twice bailed out a violent rioter who has now been charged yet again.

Thomas Moseley, 29, has been charged with three additional offenses, according to Alpha News, including “fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a dangerous weapon in a courthouse, and second-degree rioting while armed with a dangerous weapon.”

As the outlet reported, Moseley “was previously arrested on property damage and gun possession charges, but was released after the Minnesota Freedom Fund posted $5,000 for his bail.” The weapon charge related to an October 15, 2020 incident in which Moseley had a gun while protesting inside the Hennepin County Government Center “where the officers involved in George Floyd’s death were making a court appearance.”

When officers arrested Moseley for property damage charges based on his behavior during an August riot, they found a handgun. This allowed them to obtain a warrant to search his vehicle, where they “discovered a massive cache of firearms and tactical gear, including three handguns, a shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle, a gas mask and about 50 rounds of ammunition — plus a stash of cocaine, mushrooms, and marijuana,” Alpha News reported. In addition to these items, they also found a hatchet, a crowbar, and a bulletproof vest.

Moseley was released thanks to the MFF, but was later charged with second-degree rioting after he participated in a “New Year’s Eve melee,” where rioters damaged buildings and scrawled messages that read, “DOWN W AMERICA,” “Kill all Kops,” “Crimewave 2021,” “AMERICA’S LAST YEAR?” and “DEATH TO AMERICA,” according to prosecutors. While dealing with the riots, police officers “recovered a handgun, knives, three cans containing a suspected wax and fuel substance, a green laser, mace, improvised spike balls, a taser, fireworks, gas masks, body armor, helmets, and 2-way radios.”

One of the criminal complaints against Moseley mentions his “persistent efforts to acquire firearms and continued engagement in criminal conduct especially dangerous to others raises significant concerns for public safety.”

The Minnesota Freedom Fund was established last summer to bail out rioters, though it came under fire after raising $30 million in donations, much of that from Hollywood celebrities, and spending less than 1% of those funds on bailing out rioters, The Daily Wire reported. Some of those who were bailed out, however, were dangerous criminals.

“Among those bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) is a suspect who shot at police, a woman accused of killing a friend, and a twice-convicted sex offender, according to court records,” Fox 9 Minneapolis reported at the time. “According to attempted murder charges, Jaleel Stallings shot at members of a SWAT Team during the riots in May. Police recovered a modified pistol that looks like an AK-47. MFF paid $75,000 in cash to get Stallings out of jail.”

The fund also bailed out an alleged murderer, a twice-convicted rapist who was at the time MFF posted his $350,000 bail “charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault in two separate cases.”

The fund also helped an alleged child rapist and six alleged domestic abusers.

