During Monday’s White House press conference, Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Biden and his team fully support Big Tech censorship of citizen’s First Amendment, stating that the administration supports the power of Big Tech monopolies to restrict “hate speech” even further.”

“This may hard to believe, but we don’t spend a lot of time thinking about or talking about President Trump here, former President Trump, to be very clear,” Psaki said in response to a question about what effect President Trump’s Twitter ban has had on the current regime.

Psaki continued, “Um, I think that’s a question that is probably more appropriate for Republican members, um, who, um, are looking for ways to support a bipartisan, uh, and whether that gives them space, but I can’t say we miss him on Twitter.”

“We’ve spoken to and [Biden] has spoken to the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech,” Psaki added.



Revealing answer by WH Press Secretary on the Censorship of President Trump by Twitter & Big Tech WH Press Secretary Psaki: "We've spoken to and [Biden has] spoken to the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech."

Psaki had previously stated that voters “shouldn’t be surprised” Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was paid millions by hedge funds that she is now advising Biden about during the current GameStop stock craze:

Psaki has also drawn mockery for her overuse of the term “I’ll have to circle back with you” to avoid answering questions during press conferences.

