One of the big beneficiaries of Joe Biden’s actions, so far, is the president is the Chinese Communist Party, according to China expert Gordon Chang.

Biden has restoried U.S. membership in the World Health Organization, which the CCP essentially controls; rejoined the Paris climate greement; canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline; repealed a ban on Chinese equipment in the U.S. electrical; grid and more, Chang noted in a column for the Gatestone Institute, where he is a senior fellow.

It’s “of great concern,” for example, that Commerce Secretary nominee Gina Raimondo has refused to confirm that Huawei Technologies will remain on the department’s Entity List.

“Analysts say Beijing is testing Biden. Yes, but so far the Chinese do not need to lift a finger. The new president is giving them what they want, and they are not even having to ask,” Chang wrote.

He explained the latest accommodation is Biden’s order banning the use of “Wuhan flu” or other monikers that identify China as the source of COVID-19.

That order, called “Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States,” contends “inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric has put Asian American and Pacific Islander persons, families, communities, and businesses at risk.”

Therefore, Biden said, the federal government “must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin.”

As a result, “China virus,” “Wuhan flu” and variants are expected to be banned in government references to the China virus.

But racism isn’t the problem, Chang insisted.

He cited the Claremont Institute’s Ben Weingarten saying, “Political correctness presages policy incorrectness” and “when it comes to matters of life and limb, political correctness can kill.”

“Weingarten is correct,” Chang said.

He noted Biden accused Trump of “xenophobia” for the ban on travel from China to the U.S. at the outbreak of the Wuhan flu.

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysterical xenophobia and fear mongering to lead the way instead of science,” Biden said.

He repeated the charge on social media later.

But Chang insisted there was nothing “xenophobic” about Trump’s travel ban.

“It was imposed on arrivals from the country where the disease first appeared. The ban, therefore, saved lives, and it would have saved even more if it had been stricter, announced sooner, and had been more rigorously enforced.”

Had Biden been president at the time, he suggested, “the disease would almost certainly have spread faster in America. He was, during the campaign, against all such travel prohibitions.”

Biden’s new order meets China’s demands because the Chinese regime, “which to this day uses geographical names for strains of virus, has been trying to ban any identification of China with the pandemic.”

Weingarten said that such an order likely would have been viewed as a “gift” by China.

Biden’s China links include the business deals his son has made with companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party. A message on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden and turned over to investigators indicates the “big guy,” Joe Biden, was to receive a 10% share of a deal with a Chinese energy firm that was based on providing access to the then-vice president.

