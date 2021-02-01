https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-giving-jobs-obama-scandal-veterans/

(JUST THE NEWS) — Jake Sullivan was one of the most prolific users of Hillary Clinton’s forbidden email server. Now he’s Joe Biden’s national security adviser.

Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland previously had ties to Christopher Steele in the Russia scandal.

White House domestic adviser Susan Rice once falsely declared the Benghazi terror attack was provoked by an anti-Muslim video and later wrote the famously curious did-it-by-the-books email in the Russia scandal during her last minutes in the Obama administration.

