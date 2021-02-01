https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-puts-former-oakland-raiders-cheerleader-as-state-dept-spox/
About The Author
Related Posts
Antifa BLM goons march through NYC, attack female Trump supporter…
January 10, 2021
Watch Live — Susan Rice lectures ‘racist’ America…
January 26, 2021
Dear Seattle… Cool story, bro…
January 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy