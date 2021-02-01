https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/01/everybody-knew-trump-russia-collusion-was-a-hoax/
RUSH: Well, right here it is, folks. Right here is an example of one of the things that I have been attempting to convince, persuade, bludgeon people with for a number of years. Right here is the existing proof. Not that any of you need the proof; don’t misunderstand. I think all of you are in this the most educated, erudite audience in all of media — and I mean that.
I don’t think there’s a more informed or educated audience in all of media than you. Who is the most ill-informed? I’d say the NPR crowd is probably the most ill-informed. The New York Times is probably the most ill-informed media audience out there. I really do. Look at four years of abject lies on Trump-Russia collusion, and you know something?
Conservative Treehouse today, which is a bright, relatively new — and it’s not new, but compared to some of the other conservative blogs out there it is. They have a piece today that’s right on the money. It’s by the writer there named Sundance. Everybody involved in it knew! They knew it was a hoax. They knew it was fraudulent.
They knew that they were participating in an illegal attempt to overturn the election results of 2016. They knew, for example, that Robert Mueller had two objectives: To continue the investigation, fraudulent though it was, in order to accomplish the second objective, and that is to cover up the illegality of what everybody was doing. Now, I know you say, “Well, Rush, you’ve said that.”
Yes, I have said that. That’s fine. I’m just telling you, the way this guy wrote the piece today, it’s persuasive. Everybody knew. “But, Rush…” I know I’ve said it, but I’m telling you, it’s a direct way of pointing everybody involved in it knew it — including John Durham, including Bill Barr. They all knew what was going on here.
They all knew that Mueller didn’t have a case; they all knew there wasn’t any collusion. But the fact is, for four years people that read the New York Times or watch CNN believed the exact opposite. They literally believed the exact opposite. Remember how depressed and disjointed they were when the Mueller report came out and said, “Nothing to see here”?
And you noticed that Barr jumped in real quickly to make sure that was the take, ’cause he knew — he knew, they all knew — what this was. That makes this even worse than it was. But just for the context of informed and ill-informed media audiences, the people that paid attention to that story alone, you would have to say, are the most uninformed/ill-informed media in the audience in the country — compared to you, who are the most informed.
RUSH: Now, what is this big story that proves something I’ve been telling you? Let’s first recount what it is that I’ve been telling you. I’ve been telling you as a means of explaining the Washington establishment — the structure of elites, the deep state, whatever terms you use to describe this collection of people. One of the things I’ve pointed out is that once you have membership, that you’re taken care of.
Your kids taken care of. Your kids’ futures are, for the most part (unless you really screw up), guaranteed. Your kids’ economic future is pretty much guaranteed. And you will be protected. If you break the law, if you go outside the contour, the confrontations of the law, you will be protected — as long as you’re doing the work of the club, as long as you’re doing the work of the deep state.
These kinds of perks make the club of elites much more preferable to just going it on your own with the rest of the middle class out there in this massively gigantic competition that most Americans think they’re engaged in. But when you come to the deep state and talk about the elites, there is no competition with the middle class because, guess what?
The middle class is who is under assault in all of this. The middle class is who’s taking it on the chin. And college campuses? Why, the denial of free speech, the woke and cancel culture? Who is it? It’s the middle class that is being attacked and dwindling. Well, here’s the headline. Remember Peter Strzok Smirk? He had the affair out there with Lisa Page.
They’re both FBI lawyers, and she said (summarized), “Please…” (sobbing) It’s a text message exchange back and forth. “Please, tell me he’s not gonna win. Please tell me Trump’s not gonna win!” Strzok: “Don’t worry, Lisa. (kissing sounds) It’s not gonna happen. We’re gonna have a backup plan. We’re gonna have…” What did he call it? He had a name for his backup plan. “We’re gonna have a plan. Don’t worry. It isn’t gonna happen. The guy is not gonna win.”
Trump won.
Headline: Biden “Just Made Peter Strzok’s Wife a Top SEC Official.” (interruption) “Insurance plan.” Insurance, yeah. “We’re gonna have an insurance plan. Don’t worry, Lisa. Trump isn’t gonna win. If he does, we have an insurance plan,” and we’ve now seen the insurance plan. “President Joe Biden’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it hired Melissa Hodgman,” who is the wife of Peter Strzok, “to lead the agency as its acting director of the Division of Enforcement last week. …
“Hodgman, according to the agency press release, has been with the SEC since 2008 as a longtime bureaucrat engaging in a wide range of litigation.” And you go to the end of the story: “Hodgman … is also married to … Peter Strzok, made famous for his role in the FBI’s deep-state Crossfire Hurricane operation, which featured a witch hunt investigation that sought to incriminate President Donald Trump.”
That story is from The Federalist in case you’re wondering why it’s written fairly. So Strzok Smirk is paid off on two things. He’s paid off on having the affair. It was worth it to his wife to stick with him. Look what she got. She got a big promotion at the SEC.
And it’s worth it to Strzok Smirk because his wife was taken care of. He maintained his loyalty, he never once caved, and the deep state has moved in and taken care of him. Here is a companion story. Devin Nunes: “Looks like Peter Strozk is actually going to get reimbursed for all of his troubles.”
Devin Nunes on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo “criticized the appointment of Melissa Hodgman, the wife of former FBI agent and Russia investigation head Peter Strzok, to a key government position” at the SEC. He said, quote, “Looks like Peter Strzok is actually going to get reimbursed for all of his troubles.” That’s how Devin Nunes sees it.
“The guy lost his job, but nothing’s happened to him at this point. He’s still an occasional on-air commentator from cable news.” Nunes said, “The guy’s wife [Melissa Hodgman] could be a great public servant, for all I know. But if you look at the larger picture, the Russia hoaxers, the people that were pushing this out from the very beginning and lying about it after the fact, they’re all at the top echelons of the Biden administration.”
And this, we also predicted, was one of the reasons why the Democrats had to win the 2020 presidential election, which was to protect all of these people who had behaved illegally — knowingly, willingly behaved illegally. They were gonna be taken care of, and they are being taken care of. Just like we had the story last week of Clinesmith.
Clinesmith got no jail time for forging an email to the FISA court about Carter Page. He literally changed an email and made it up, lying about Carter Page and his supposed engagement in illegal activities as a Russian agent. And nobody can figure out, “Where is the FISA court. Why is the FISA court not upset that this was done?” Folks, who we talking about here?
There’s not… It’s sad to say. I mean, the idea that there’s an independent judiciary out there is a bit all of stretch. It’s more understandable to understand that the people involved in this knew everything. They knew everything was a hoax. They knew everything was made up. They knew everything was not true as it was being disseminated to the American public.
And yet they continued the spread and dissemination of the story regardless. So Strzok Smirk’s wife could very well be responsible for investigating those little smelly Reddit people — those “normalish” Reddit people — who decided to sell short on GameShape, GameShow, Game whatever it is. (interruption)
Game what? (interruption) GameStop. Right. I had four voices shouting at me at the same time. One voice is all I need. GameStop, yeah. So she could end up being the agent in charge of — or, in an ancillary way, involved — in it. Peter Strzok Smirk also got a book deal. I remember when that happened, whoa. But it all just makes total sense.