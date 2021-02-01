https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-threatens-action-after-burmas-military-seizes-power-in-coup

President Joe Biden threatened potential sanctions against Burma’s military on Monday in response to its overthrow of the nation’s democratically elected government, vowing that the U.S. would take “appropriate action.”

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy,” said Biden in a statement Monday. “The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action.”

The military detained Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials from her administration during raids conducted early on Monday morning. Via a military-controlled television station, military officials declared a state of emergency, which they said would last one year, at the end of which the military promised to hold free and fair elections. During that year, ultimate authority would be transferred to Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

“Myanmar’s military performed poorly in its November elections, refused to accept the results, claimed that it was stolen, and tried taking its case to Myanmar’s Supreme Court,” The Daily Wire reported earlier. “With the coup underway, flights were reportedly cut off from the country, phone and internet services went down in major cities, and some reporters went into hiding.”

The Biden administration threatened to “take action” against those responsible for the coup in a statement released by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Around noon on Monday, Biden released a statement on the situation and again doubled down on taking action against Burma’s military:

The military’s seizure of power in Burma, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law. In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election. For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress should be respected. The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence against civilians. The United States is taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour. We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma’s democratic transition. The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action. The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also weighed in on the situation, writing on Twitter: “I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released.”

I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 1, 2021

