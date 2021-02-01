https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-white-house-wages-war-1st-amendment-support-need-social-media-platforms-take-steps-reduce-hate-speech-video/

They just can’t quit Trump.

The Democrat-media complex is obsessed with Donald Trump.

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if Trump’s absence from social media platforms makes COVID relief negotiations easier.

What kind of question is that?

“This may be hard to believe but we don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here,” Psaki said. “Former President Trump, to be very clear.”

When asked if Biden supports the continued ban of Trump from social media, Psaki said the Biden White House supports “the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech.”

There is no such thing as “hate speech” and the US Supreme Court has reaffirmed this many times.

All speech is protected under the 1st Amendment, but the Biden White House openly admits it is working with Big Tech to censor and ban conservatives under the guise of ‘reducing hate speech.’

Psaki is asked if Donald Trump’s absence from social media platforms makes COVID relief negotiations easier “This may be hard to believe — we don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here,” she says. “Former President Trump, to be very clear.” pic.twitter.com/BehxWSB8ps — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 1, 2021

Project Veritas on Sunday night released insider leaked videos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other FB execs admitting Facebook has “too much power.”

Zuckerberg and other Facebook execs admitted they want to work with the Biden Admin on some of their top priorities ‘through a social justice lens.’

For years people have argued that social media companies can ban whoever they want from their platforms because they are “private companies.”

However, Big Tech is working with the US government to ban, censor and shadowban conservatives, a clear violation of the First Amendment.

