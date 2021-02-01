https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/01/biden-pandemic-team-had-200-page-plan-and-no-clue-daniel-greenfield/

In an upcoming article, I wrote that, “Vaccination showed the competence gap between California and New York elites, who had binders full of racial equity quotas but couldn’t manage to vaccinate anyone except Democrat politicians, and the ‘rubes’ in West Virginia and North Dakota holding the top two spots.”

A Politico profile sketches out the absurdity of Biden’s plan which came with a 200-page binder.

His team arrived at the White House with a 200-page response plan ready to roll out. But instead, they have spent much of the last week trying to wrap their hands around the mushrooming crisis — a process officials acknowledge has been humbling, and triggered a concerted effort to temper expectations about how quickly they might get the nation back to normal.

Ignore the spin. This is the usual Democrat approach to governance, which excels at wasting time with huge binders, and has no clue how to do anything in the real world except lie and rig elections.

Given an actual crisis that can’t be solved with CNN hits or manipulating the bureaucracy, they deploy spin about tempering expectations.

“It’s the Mike Tyson quote: ‘Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth,’” said one person with knowledge of the vaccine effort who’s not authorized to discuss the work. “They are planning. They are competent. It’s just the weight of everything when you sit down in that chair. It’s heavy.”

It’s almost like running the country is a big job. Unlike running D.C. So it’s time to blame the Trump administration some more.

“Nobody had a complete picture,” said Julie Morita, a member of the Biden transition team and executive vice president at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “The plans that were being made were being made with the assumption that more information would be available and be revealed once they got into the White House.” On Tuesday, Biden warned that the “vaccine program is in worse shape than we anticipated or expected,” echoing complaints from his chief of staff, Ron Klain, that a “plan didn’t really exist.”

The USSR spent most of its existence blaming the lack of food on the previous regime. The Biden regime clearly intends to follow suit.

“I have a plan” has turned into, “I have a plan to blame President Trump”.

