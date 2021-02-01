http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HF6BCXXYzG8/

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China “is falling far short” on providing needed transparency and information on coronavirus.

Blinken said, “China is falling far short of the mark when it comes to providing the information necessary to the international community, making sure that experts have access to China. All of — that lack of transparency, that lack of being forthcoming, is a profound problem and it’s one that continues. And so, as we’re thinking about both dealing with this pandemic, but also making sure we’re in a position to prevent the next one, China has to step up and make sure that it is being transparent, that it is providing information and sharing information, that it is giving access to international experts and inspectors. Its failure to do that is a real problem that we have to address.”

