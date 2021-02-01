http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4gXaDMDqR3A/

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that he thinks the United States should allow refugees from political repression in Hong Kong into the U.S.

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “Should the U.S. join Britain in opening its doors to refugees fleeing the political repression in Hong Kong?”

Blinken answered, “I believe we should. We’ve seen China act egregiously to undermine the very commitments it made during the handover of Hong Kong to — from Britain, and we see people who are, again, in Hong Kong, standing up for their own rights, the rights that they thought were guaranteed to them. And if they’re being — if they’re the victims of repression from Chinese authorities, we should do something to give them haven.”

