Protesters in Rochester, New York, busted down a barricade outside the city’s police department on Monday evening, while demonstrating in reaction to an incident from last week involving the Rochester Police Department and a nine-year-old girl that ended with the girl being pepper sprayed.

Chanting “Black Lives Matter,” protesters are seen taking apart fencing outside the police department. Demonstrators are also heard chanting, “no justice, no peace.” Nearing the end of the video clip, some protesters are shaking the fence surrounding the station and again chanting, “Black Lives Matter.”

Black Lives Matter is a radical left-wing movement that has called for the national defunding of police departments and the disruption of the nuclear family.

Notably, officers involved in the altercation from Friday have been placed on-leave as an internal investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier in the day, protesters marching down a road in the city chanted, “protect our children,” and “no justice, no peace.”

As reported by The Daily Wire on Monday, a nine-year-old girl who was threatening to kill herself and harm others was cuffed and pepper sprayed during an interaction with police department. “Officials said that police were responding to a family disturbance on Friday and that the girl was suicidal and upset. They said officers detained the minor in order to get her assistance,” a report from WXXI outlined.

Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren’s newly-minted “People in Crisis” (PIC) network, made up of social workers and other resources for officers when dealing with mental health issues and the like, was nowhere to be found during the altercation.

As transcribed by The Daily Wire, here’s what released body camera footage from officers revealed:

In about 11 minutes of released body camera footage, the young girl tells an officer, whom she’s running from, that she’s upset that he mother “stabbed” her father. A woman, presumably the girl’s mother, yells at the girl and says the blood she saw belonged to her, not the girl’s father. As the two females argue, the officer first on scene asks them to go to his car, telling them “it’s freezing out.” “You gonna bring your a** to this mother f***ing house,” the woman tells the girl, threatening seeming physical violence and that she’ll “drag” her “a** home” if she does not comply. “I got custody, you’re my child,” she says, “So, you’re gonna take your a** home, right now, and you’re gonna take your a** in the house.” The woman appears to put her hands on the girl and tells her, “Get your a** in the house, right now.” The male officer on duty pleads with the woman to stop. It then sounds like the girl says to her mother, “I’m gonna murder her.” This elicits the mother to scream at the girl: “Who the f*** do you think you’re talking to.” There is then screaming at people in a car who slow down to look at the commotion. One of the females yells to them multiple times, “You can s*** my d***.” An officer later tells other cops that the mother was trying to fight people driving by. As another officer arrives for backup, the male officer says to put the young girl in a police car. “No! No!” the nine-year-old can be heard yelling. “I want my dad, I’m not going nowhere.” The girl is then handcuffed by two male officers while screaming, “I want my dad,” and resisting. She also asks the officers to help her mother, who she says is pregnant. For about two minutes, one of the body cameras, which seems to have been knocked to the ground, goes dark; audio, however, is still picked up. When the visual from the body camera comes back on, there are now at least six cop cars on site. One of the officers says they are taking the girl’s mother to jail. “Get in the car, I’m done telling you,” one of the male officers says. “Get in the car.” At the same time, a female officer is talking to the young girl. As the girl is screaming for her father, the female officer tells her she has one more chance to get into the vehicle properly or she will be pepper sprayed. The girl, still not entirely in the car, is then pepper sprayed. “Wipe my eyes, please,” she pleads, before the police car doors are shut.

Late last month, the Black Lives Matter movement was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

