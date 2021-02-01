https://hannity.com/media-room/brain-freeze-cnn-blames-massive-winter-storm-2-feet-of-snow-in-nyc-on-global-warming/

BRAIN FREEZE: Al Gore Demands Senate BLOCK POMPEO over Climate ‘DENIAL’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.18

Former Vice President and climate change crusader Al Gore urged the Senate to reject President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State Thursday, claiming Mike Pompeo was unqualified because he “denies the climate crisis.”

Gore took to twitter to slam Trump’s pick to lead the State Department, saying the former CIA chief has been “doing the bidding” for fossil fuel corporations for years; adding the American people “deserve better.”

“Senators should reject Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State. He denies the climate crisis, and has been doing the bidding for fossil fuel interests his whole career. The American people deserve better,” tweeted Gore.

Senators should reject Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State. He denies the climate crisis, and has been doing the bidding for fossil fuel interests his whole career. The American people deserve better. — Al Gore (@algore) April 12, 2018

The former Vice President’s comments come months after the global warming alarmist feverishly attempted to explain a brutally cold winter throughout the Northern Hemisphere; bizarrely suggesting that global warming is now causing “global cooling.”