Militant Black Lives Matter activists toppled barricades protecting the Rochester Police Department on Monday evening.

The activists were angry over a police officer pepperspraying a 9-year-old child that was threatening to hurt herself and her mother. When police attempted to transport her to a local hospital for treatment, she began kicking and fighting with the officers.

The department is investigating the incident.

“I’m not saying there are not better ways to do things,” Mike Mazzeo, the president of the city’s police union, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “But let’s be realistic about what we’re facing. … It’s not TV, it’s not Hollywood. We don’t have a simple [situation], where we can put out our hands and have somebody instantly be handcuffed and comply.”

“He made a decision there that he thought was the best action to take. It resulted in no injury to her.” — Rochester police union president Mike Mazzeo on the officer who pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old girl 🎥 by @WillCleveland13 https://t.co/pe0PHToBY0 pic.twitter.com/A6faayhPNb — Democrat & Chronicle (@DandC) February 1, 2021

In response, Black Lives Matter mobilized and marched to the police station.

“RPD, look what you did, you just maced a little kid” chants as the group marches here in Rochester #Rochester #NewYork #RochesterProtest #RochesterPD pic.twitter.com/XLqr7kG94K — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 1, 2021

After night fell, they began to escalate from a peaceful protest, to tearing down barricades — seemingly attempting to gain entry.

Protesters shake the fence as a man chants “White allies gettin’ it poppin’” at the Rochester Police station #Rochester #NewYork #RochesterPD #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/jD9QIaM4Yt — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 1, 2021

It currently appears that the crowd is dispersing, but the Gateway Pundit will provide updates if the situation escalates.

