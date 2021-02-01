https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-democrat-pennsylvania-secretary-state-center-trump-election-concerns-resigns-botching-requirement-constitutional-amendment/

Kathy Boockvar

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) resigned on Monday for failing to comply with state election law.

Kathy Boockvar will leave office February 5 following three years at the department, Governor Wolf said in a press release.

Pennsylvania’s constitution requires that proposed amendments must pass the state legislature two times and the Secretary of State’s office must put the proposed changes in two newspapers in all 67 counties ahead of each assembly vote – Boockvar failed to do this in a constitutional amendment unrelated to the 2020 election.

According to reports, Boockvar bungled the handling of a constitutional amendment related to sexual abuse victims and their ability to sue alleged abusers.

“I’ve always believed that accountability and leadership must be a cornerstone of public service. While I only became aware of the mistake last week, and immediately took steps to alert the administration to the error, I accept the responsibility on behalf of the department,” Boockvar said.

Recall, Kathy Boockvar was at the center of Pennsylvania’s election irregularities and concerns and was sued by Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Boockvar and Governor Wolf circumvented the state legislature and accepted mail-in ballots three days after Election Day – without postmarks – and without signature matches in the 2020 election.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes on election night, but these changes allowed the crooked Democrats to continue counting ballots for Joe Biden for several days after November 3rd, giving Biden Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

These changes from the executive violated the law and violated the state constitution, as outlined in Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell’s lawsuits.

The Marxist-led Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a request from Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell to declare mail-in voting unconstitutional.

Democrat Governor Wolf immediately went into damage control mode on Monday when he announced Boockvar’s resignation.

“This change at the Department of State has nothing to do with the administration of the 2020 election, which was fair and accurate,” Wolf said. “The delay caused by this human error will be heartbreaking for thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault, advocates and legislators, and I join the Department of State in apologizing to you. I share your anger and frustration that this happened, and I stand with you in your fight for justice.

The Trump campaign’s lawsuit against Pennsylvania is still pending before the US Supreme Court.

