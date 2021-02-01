https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-steven-crowder-announces-lawsuit-against-facebook

Conservative host Steven Crowder announced Monday that he’s suing tech giant Facebook on the grounds of “unfair competition, fraud, false advertising, and antitrust.”

Crowder attorney Bill Richmond said the suit has already been initiated and more information will be provided to the public as the suit progresses.

“We’re going after Facebook based on its own words and its own promises,” Richmond explained. Facebook, he said, claimed they were no longer suppressing certain speech, however, continued to do so.

As an example of what he said was speech suppression, Crowder pointed to his election livestream that was apparently cut off. The stream, as noted by The Daily Wire, amassed a stunning 8.1 million views. The host said he was never given a reason as to why the coverage was curtailed.

“They removed the biggest stream that has ever existed, from the biggest platform that’s ever existed, with no reason,” he said.

Richmond said the goal of the suit is to get injunctive relief from Facebook. “Getting them to just, in a word, stop it,” he said, adding, “stop throttling, stop secretly throttling, stop expressly throttling, stop doing all the different things that are anti-competitive behavior.”

Crowder teased the lawsuit on Sunday afternoon. “I do not know what will happen February 2nd. But tomorrow, we will NOT self censor, we will NOT be bullied, silenced or intimidated. We will kneel for NO one,” the conservative tweeted. “We will announce our lawsuit, charge forward and let the cards fall where they may. You have my word. 10AM ET.”

I do not know what will happen February 2nd. But tomorrow, we will NOT self censor, we will NOT be bullied, silenced or intimidated. We will kneel for NO one. We will announce our lawsuit, charge forward and let the cards fall where they may. You have my word. 10AM ET. #LwC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) January 31, 2021

Writing at The Daily Wire, attorney Jeffrey Lax, a professor and department chair at the City University of New York, explained the intentions of the protections offered tech giants like Facebook and Google via Section 230 (emphasis added):

Federal courts have explained that Congress’ enactment of Section 230 in 1996 was an effort “to encourage the unfettered and unregulated development of free speech on the Internet, and to promote the development of e-commerce.” Section 230, therefore, was meant to promote, widen and expand the promulgation of speech on the internet, not to restrict, curtail and suppress it. In fact, Section 230 specifically identifies diversity of political discourse as desirable, expressly advocating for “interactive computer services [to] offer a forum for a true diversity of political discourse.”

In November, The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens announced her lawsuit against Facebook’s self-styled “fact-checkers,” including USA Today and Lead Stories.

“It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Owens announced in a video post. “I’m going to put these suckers through discovery and figure out what the relationship is that they have with Facebook.”

“These people are sitting back thinking they’re the gods of tech; opinion-checkers, they’re censorship lords,” Owens told The Daily Wire in November, in relation to the suit.

“I want to make it so there’s no incentive for PolitFact, USA Today, Lead Stories to sign-on to be a fact-checker,” she explained. “I want to show that they can get sued and lose money. So, what is the point of them taking on that liability on behalf of Facebook?”

“At the same time, Facebook is distancing themselves from fact-checkers,” Owens continued. “We went after Facebook and sent them a letter, and they said, we have nothing to do with the fact checkers. … So, if Facebook isn’t coming to their aid, and they’re being sued by individuals, there will be no upside. And that’s sort of the corner we’re trying to pinch them into.”

The conservative author said she wants the censorship stopped for the millions of Americans sharing opinions or information against the one accepted narrative from the Left. If she wins her legal case, she said, she could set the precedent for a massive class action lawsuit against Facebook from others who’ve allegedly been censored.

