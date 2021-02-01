https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/601841a05db3705aa0a83f1e
The anti-Trump group Lincoln Project claims to be “shocked and sickened” by allegations that co-founder John Weaver sexually harassed young men……
As the Trump-hating Lincoln Project imploded this weekend due to grooming charges against one of its leaders, Rep. Adam Kinzinger jumped into action to scoop up its leftist donors. Rep. Adam Kinzinger…
A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution in the House Monday that would remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her two committee assignments as a consequence for her inflammatory an…
Members of a Second Amendment activist group stole signs prohibiting firearms posted at public parks and shot through them before returning them to Bren Mar Park early Monday morning….