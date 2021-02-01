https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/caught-liar-george-conway-tells-msnbc-didnt-know-groomer-john-weaver-oped-co-wrote-ny-times-resurfaces/

The Never-Trumpers at the Lincoln Project were scrambling to put out fires after one of their married founders was caught sending sexually explicit messages to young men.

News broke on Sunday that 21 men had accused Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver of online harassment, according to a report by The New York Times.

The youngest victim The New York Times spoke to was just 14 years old when John Weaver started messaging and grooming him.

Allegations became public this month in @amconmag and an open letter from @GarrettHerrin, one of the men Weaver messaged. My and @dannyhakim‘s reporting shows how widespread the harassment was — 21 men came forward within days — and how aggressive it got. https://t.co/agnfQZubW5 — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) January 31, 2021

TRENDING: Ted Cruz: President Trump was “Both Reckless and Irresponsible” and Did Not Prove Election Fraud in Any Court (VIDEO)

The New York Times says the evidence of Weaver’s online harassment is well documented and backed up by screenshots and ran between 2015-2020.

It was an open secret but the Lincoln Project is acting like they had no idea Weaver was grooming young men, including underage teen boys.

But on Monday nasty Trump-hater and wife abuser George Conway tried to tell MSNBC that he didn’t know John Weaver very well.

This morning, @morningmika asked @gtconway3d about 21 men accusing his Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver of online harassment: “It’s terrible and awful…I didn’t know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project.” pic.twitter.com/eKo0meptls — The Recount (@therecount) February 1, 2021

It didn’t take long for Joe Concha to point out that the two co-wrote an anti-Trump editorial with two other Lincoln Project goons in The New York Times back in 2019.

George, you just got caught!

Here’s George Conway lying on national TV saying he didn’t know fellow co-founder of The Lincoln Project very well. In a related story, here’s a NY Times op-Ed he collaborated with Weaver on that Conway heavily promoted and touted. Utterly laughable. https://t.co/UGzcGQhJUu https://t.co/C8o4vlnVxn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 1, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

