https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-issues-super-bowl-party-rules/
About The Author
Related Posts
NYC democrat turns himself in for strangling wife… He chaired ‘committee on crime’…
January 13, 2021
Public radio wants to pay reparations…
January 20, 2021
Don Surber — Mitt Romney still doesn’t get it…
December 17, 2020
Fauci does 180* on double-masking…
February 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy