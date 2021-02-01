https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/chad-felix-greene-you-think-the-left-wont-declare-homeschooling-a-white-supremacist-radicalization-threat/

Chad Felix Greene had a couple of righteous threads over the weekend, but we wanted to get back to this one because it ties in with what we’ve already written today and with things we’re going to write about later. We’ll just say that the list of receipts he pulled doesn’t surprise us; as we reported back in April last year, a Harvard professor argued against homeschooling in a piece for Harvard Magazine called, “The Risk of Homeschooling” — a risk so great that we should instate a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling.

The piece argued that “surveys of homeschoolers show that a majority of such families (by some estimates, up to 90 percent) are driven by conservative Christian beliefs, and seek to remove their children from mainstream culture,” which “may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society.” According to Harvard Professor Elizabeth Bartholet, “some of these parents are ‘extreme religious ideologues’ who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.” In public schools, children would be safe from such radicalization.

You don’t think that once the teacher’s union paradox is resolved the left won’t suddenly declare homeschooling a threat of white supremacist extremists radicalizing their children and using opposition to Critical Race Theory as proof? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 30, 2021

Here’s a piece in response to that Harvard Magazine article.

“SISTERS IN HATE.”

“… some have speculated that racism played a role. But I’m looking at another possible influence: the fact that Reinking was homeschooled.”

Bingo. — Betsy Wilkerson 📚🐾 (@ebvwilkerson) January 30, 2021

Just like Germany. — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) January 30, 2021

They’ve been pushing that line for years. Remember the German immigrants who came here for asylum, because they were going to be arrested in Germany for homeschooling. — RustyShackleford (@HodgesReb) January 30, 2021

Anything that isn’t complying with the tenets of their indoctrination will be labeled indoctrination. Anything taught that opposes their dangerous dogmas will be labeled dangerous dogmas. They will not continue to cede some young minds to the belief systems of parents. — JJ Benson (@JJBenson) January 30, 2021

Unfortunately you’re probably right. They want to cancel Charter Schools and are scrapping Trumps school choice program & definitely are capable of eliminating religious schools-so they’re definitely herding our kids into the brainwashing chambers that are disguised as schools. — Meatball Bonacci 🇮🇹🇮🇪🇵🇱 (@Meatball1025) January 30, 2021

It’s amazing to see conservatives waking up to just how structured, focused and bloodthirsty the left has been. While y’all were crying about fairness… they took control of every institution in America including your government, now. And you’d best believe they’ll destroy you. — K🆔 🅱️ (@LAbryguy) January 30, 2021

That shit already happened a few years back, and just didnt take hold. Theyll go the well again — Beez (@PatriotBeez) January 30, 2021

Now that we’re in the “everyone I disagree with is a white supremacist” stage, they’ll most certainly go to the well again — if they ever open up the schools.

