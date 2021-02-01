https://www.theepochtimes.com/chicago-police-23-shot-four-dead-during-another-violent-weekend_3680338.html

At least 23 people were shot and four died across Chicago over the weekend, police officials said on Monday morning.

This weekend was less violent than the one before it, as 31 people were shot and seven were killed, in the midst of a winter storm that dumped at least a foot of snow in the city.

Authorities confirmed the death toll and shootings to ABC7 and other news outlets.

Officials said that four men were shot to death inside vehicles in separate incidents across Chicago, the Sun-Times reported. One victim was traveling at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday in the South Side’s Englewood neighborhood when two people approached his vehicle and opened fire, striking and killing the man.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 19-year-old man was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle in Bronzeville, also on the South Side. The victim pulled over to speak with someone who then opened fire. The victim was struck several times before trying to drive off before crashing into three parked cars; he was later pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital, the Sun-Times reported.

A day before that, a man was shot and killed while in a car on a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway. Someone fired shots from another vehicle, striking him before he veered off the road into an embankment, officials said.

And on Friday, a man was shot to death in the West Side’s Austin neighborhood. The victim was also sitting in a vehicle when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and fired shots, killing him, according to the Sun-Times.

A total of 52 expressway shootings in Chicago were reported throughout 2019, according to local media.

