https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-analysts-biden-giving-china-everything-they-want-china-going-to-be-quite-aggressive

Two China policy analysts warned that communist China is going to be “quite aggressive” toward the United States because they believe that they will surpass it and do not see President Joe Biden as a tough opponent.

“Well, Biden right now — the Chinese are testing him, but they don’t really have to lift a finger to do this, because he’s giving them everything that they want,” said Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We have seen this, for instance, with joining the Paris accord, rejoining the World Health Organization, his January 26 memorandum on xenophobic attacks, which he blamed President Trump for xenophobia in the United States,” Chang said. “The list goes on and on. And we have really got to be concerned, because China is looking right now and thinking it’s going to get everything.”

Dr. Jonathan Ward, founder of the Atlas Organization and author of “China’s Vision of Victory,” told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that China’s actions are rooted in their belief that they are going to surpass the U.S.

“I think the thing is, they think that they’re going to beat us in this new Cold War, or whatever we want to call it. The contest with China is one that they believe that they will win,” Ward said. “They believe that COVID-19 has put them in an advantageous position. They have said for a long time that they’re going to turn crisis into an opportunity, strengthen their position in the world economy.”

“They have done that, in a sense. They were the only major economy to grow in 2020. They surpassed the U.S. as the leading destination for FDI. And many of our companies are heavily dependent on the China market,” Ward continued. “So, I think what the new administration is dealing with is this economic contest. China knows that, if they become the world’s dominant economy, the rest will fall into place. So, they feel very confident. And they’re going to be quite aggressive. So, the new administration has to be ready for all of that.”

Later in the show, Bartiromo asked Chang about an op-ed from The Global Times, which is a state-run news organization in China, that warned that other nations should stay out of China’s business when it comes to territories that it believes it controls, like Taiwan.

“Well, first of all, the Chinese are preparing for war,” Chang said. “They issued new amendments to its national defense law, effective the beginning of this year, which allows the Chinese military to mobilize without civilian control. And, indeed, many people say China is just bluffing. But history says that, when countries bluff and threaten war, they usually provoke one. So, therefore, all of these maneuvers against Taiwan, these threats against the U.S., they are consequential.”

WATCH:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

