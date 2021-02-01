https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chinese-military-was-testing-covid-vaccine-in-december-2019/

Dr. Steven Quay with Steve Bannon

The Chinese Communist Party was working on a vaccine in December 2019 for the coronavirus.

The first patients at the People’s Liberation Army Hospital in Wuhan not only had traces of SARS-CoV-2, but also of a Chinese-built adenovirus vaccine, indicating the virus was likely part of a CCP weapons program.

“The first patient at the PLA hospital about a mile from the Wuhan Institute of Virology can have the virus traced directly to the sequences that infected President Donald Trump. That is very unusual.”

Dr. Quay recently published findings of a near 100 percent probability that the virus came from a lab. — “You see what’s called post-year diversity with both MERS and SARS where about 50 percent of the sequences don’t go through that first patient,” he said.

Yet another stunning revelation was left out of Dr. Quay’s 193-page white paper: the CCP was working on a vaccine for the virus in 2019.

“This virus has many signatures of lab manipulation, those are hallmarks of gain of function research,” he said. “In addition, in the first five patients that were published by the Wuhan Institute, I was the first to find what looks like adenovirus sequences as well. So in my paper I basically state that at the end of December 2019 the Wuhan was sequencing patient specimens in which there was both the SARS-Covid-2 virus and a Chinese-built adenovirus virus vaccine in the same patient.”

