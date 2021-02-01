https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/chris-salcedo-runs-montage-democrats-threatening-violence-trump-trump-impeached-calling-peaceful-protest-video/

Democrats and their media are hoping to impeach private citizen Donald Trump next week for inciting a riot at the US Capitol on January 6th.

This will be quite a challenge for Democrats considering President Trump called for a peaceful protest and considering the violence was planned weeks in advance before President Trump’s speech.

Then again Democrats will have one of their own senators presiding over the proceedings because the Supreme Court wants nothing to do with it.

On Monday night Chris Salcedo on Newsmax ran a montage of radical Democrat after radical Democrat promoting violence against President Trump and his supporters.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz: President Trump was “Both Reckless and Irresponsible” and Did Not Prove Election Fraud in Any Court (VIDEO)

Of course, the fake news media will never report this — especially since many of them made the final cut.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

