Stacey Abrams may not be Joe Biden’s vice president right now, but that doesn’t mean her hard work can’t be rewarded in other ways:

“Voting rights activist.”

More from Reuters:

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament.

King, a Baptist minister who became a leader of the 1960s civil rights movement, won the Nobel prize in 1964 and remains among its most famous laureates.

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” Haltbrekken said.

Stacey Abrams is the modern-day Martin Luther King Jr., y’all. According to a Norwegian socialist.

According to Reuters, Greta Thunberg, Dem Rep. Barbara Lee, and the World Health Organization have also been nominated.

So yes, “trash” is an accurate assessment.

Don’t worry: we’re not attaching any actual significance to the Nobel Peace Prize. It hasn’t meant anything in decades, if it ever meant anything at all.

But it’s always good to be reminded just how stupid and pointless it really is.

Stacey Abrams is virtually irrelevant from a global perspective. She and the globe just don’t realize it yet.

