https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/cnn-ratings-plunge-during-bidens-first-full-week-office

CNN’s ratings took a nosedive during the first full week of President Biden’s administration, which ran from Jan. 25-29.

“Variety Intelligence Platform’s analysis of the viewership data across two key metrics—the target news demographic for people ages 25-54, and the total audience watching—shows that CNN ended the final week of January with ratings dropping roughly 44% for total audience versus the prior week across all three hours of primetime,” according to Variety.

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all had lower ratings in their 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. slots during the week of Jan. 25-29 compared to the week of Jan. 4-8.

CNN’s 8 p.m. slot during the week of Jan. 4-8 had an average total U.S. audience of 5.19 million which dropped to just 2.04 million for the week of Jan. 25-29. The same time slot at Fox News went from 4.18 million during the week of Jan. 4-8 to 3.5 million during the week of January 25-29, though that includes a slight rebound from an even lower 3.39 million the week of Jan. 11-15. And the 8 p.m. slot at MSNBC fell from 4.6 million during the week of Jan. 4-8 to 2.33 million the week of Jan. 25-29. According to Variety this data includes the audience for those two and older who viewed the content live or within 24 hours of when it aired.

