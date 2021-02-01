https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/cnns-jake-tapper-is-just-as-disgusted-as-you-are-at-andrew-cuomos-wildly-irresponsible-conduct-during-the-covid19-pandemic/

Like so many of his media colleagues today, CNN’s Jake Tapper was absolutely disgusted to learn that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has actually done a terrible job managing the COVID19 crisis in New York:

Yes, such a wildly irresponsible thing to say during a pandemic! The only thing more wildly irresponsible would be for media to prop Andrew Cuomo up for nearly a year. What kind of respectable, responsible media outlet would even do something like that?

Oh man. Jake must be beside himself right now, realizing that his own network played a role in pushing a blatantly false narrative about Andrew Cuomo.

Over and over again.

