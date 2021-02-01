https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/cnns-jake-tapper-is-just-as-disgusted-as-you-are-at-andrew-cuomos-wildly-irresponsible-conduct-during-the-covid19-pandemic/

Like so many of his media colleagues today, CNN’s Jake Tapper was absolutely disgusted to learn that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has actually done a terrible job managing the COVID19 crisis in New York:

Wildly irresponsible thing to say during a pandemic. “When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. “Because I don’t.” https://t.co/ePa6nudbFz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 1, 2021

Yes, such a wildly irresponsible thing to say during a pandemic! The only thing more wildly irresponsible would be for media to prop Andrew Cuomo up for nearly a year. What kind of respectable, responsible media outlet would even do something like that?

🤦🏽‍♀️ and tonight on prime time with @ChrisCuomo — Marissa (@itzrissababy) February 1, 2021

Thank goodness CNN aired all of those hard hitting news stories with his brother! — Jennifer Devine (@Wavejenny) February 1, 2021

.@JakeTapper is shocked to find the governor of New York not treating COVID with the seriousness and scientific approach it requires pic.twitter.com/dxyNpMCwXi — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 1, 2021

Oh man. Jake must be beside himself right now, realizing that his own network played a role in pushing a blatantly false narrative about Andrew Cuomo.

Hilarious. 😐 https://t.co/k17feQeXS1 — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) February 1, 2021

This is awkward. His brother being your coworker and all. — Tiffany (@Bnative_Philly) February 1, 2021

Fantastic. You & your network elevated this man. — James Klann (@jdklann) February 1, 2021

Also wildly irresponsible for CNN & all of its “journalists” to have just blindly trusted Cuomo’s word & ignored facts. This is another story that FOX was reporting accurately for close to a year and MSM was not. https://t.co/3Zei0nAog0 — Oak Wood (@WoodOak1999) February 1, 2021

Over and over again.

I’m starting to think this guy only seemed competent when he was up against Trump every day. https://t.co/iuI0TIBFri — Sean (@CroweKnows) February 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

