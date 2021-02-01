https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/communications-guy-at-twitter-highlights-report-saying-claims-of-anti-conservative-bias-are-disinformation/

As you might know, Nick Pacilio, who handles communications for Twitter, formerly served as Kamala Harris’s press secretary, not that we’re suggesting he brought any political bias with him to his new gig. The Washington Post is out with a new report suggesting that there is no anti-conservative bias on social media and that any suggestion there is is “a form of disinformation.” Disinformation — like when every social media platform decided the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation and refused to let people link to it or share it.

“researchers today released a report stating claims of anti-conservative bias are ‘a form of disinformation: a falsehood with no reliable evidence to support it.'” via @Cat_Zakrzewski https://t.co/K2HgY3MqCT — Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) February 1, 2021

Remember when Sen. Mike Lee asked the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google to name one high-profile liberal person or company that had been censored? Good times … they had to promise to circle back on that. (Meanwhile, we’re hearing that the MyPillow Twitter account has been suspended.)

They really just cited @dbongino as an example of someone who lives the good life on social media? Dude gets shadow banned and stone walled more than anyone I’ve ever seen on major platforms. This has to be a joke. NYU showing just how lax their “research” requirements are. — SingledOutDad (@davidwprice1977) February 1, 2021

Good heavens. Release the information then. — Rick (@therealRRozay) February 1, 2021

The report falsely claims there’s no credible evidence that Planned Parenthood sold baby body parts. What a surprise. — Chance Gardener (@ChanceBGardener) February 1, 2021

There’s actually a picture of a censored account at the top of the story. — Timotay (@TimHansenisu) February 2, 2021

NYT: *releases unauthorized Trump tax returns* Twitter: This is totally newsworthy! Trending topic! NYP: *releases Biden emails* Twitter/FB: This is unauthorized material, let’s ban everyone who shares this. 🤔 — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) February 1, 2021

Researchers come to the conclusion we paid them to find. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) February 2, 2021

“researchers” Go ahead and take a look at each one of them. https://t.co/zDgO4e8Sa2 pic.twitter.com/UOZDHHQvC1 — Marc J. Randazza (@marcorandazza) February 1, 2021

So a bunch of university professors and a person from Google and a person from Facebook and a person from Twitter.

Well, if the Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post found no anti-conservative bias among big tech, it must be true. But how do the researchers define the word “reliable” in this context? It says no “reliable” evidence was found, implying the existence of “unreliable” evidence. 🤔 — Jack Cash (@jackcash2020) February 2, 2021

You really think we’re stupid, don’t you? — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) February 1, 2021

You’re trash, Nick. — St. Antonio MD PhD PE (Dr.) (@LoneStarTexian) February 1, 2021

NEW: That study touted today as a blow to conservative complaints about Big Tech censorship was funded by billionaire Biden donor Craig Newmark. The study defended Twitter/FB decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. https://t.co/tIvNseNc9u — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 2, 2021

The report said that Twitter/FB decision was “reasonable” because the Post story was, quote, based on “stolen material.” The lead author doubled down on that in comment to me. pic.twitter.com/u3PzoKKcRC — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 2, 2021

The researchers also called on Biden to form a Digital Regulatory Agency to oversee social media companies — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 2, 2021

How about that.

