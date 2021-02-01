https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/conservative-washington-examiner-compares-trump-supporters-al-qaeda/

The supposedly-conservative Washington Examiner has published a shocking op-ed comparing Trump supporters to al Qaeda.

The shocking article, essentially calling for war against the American people, was written by former CIA officer Kevin Carroll.

OPINION: We defeated al Qaeda and can do the same to the fascist thugs who attacked our democracy last month. But only if we take similar hard measures against the enemy within. https://t.co/YXh7nlwAmX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 1, 2021

TRENDING: Ted Cruz: President Trump was “Both Reckless and Irresponsible” and Did Not Prove Election Fraud in Any Court (VIDEO)

“We defeated al Qaeda and can do the same to the fascist thugs who attacked our democracy last month,” the Examiner tweeted.

The “fascist thugs” the article refers to are Trump supporters who protested and Republican lawmakers who have attempted to practice their Second Amendment right at the Capitol.

Of course, Carroll wrote nothing similar about the Black Lives Matter rioters who terrorized cities across the nation last year, leaving dozens dead.

“We saw five dead in the Jan. 6 attempted coup d’etat. We saw possible assassination plots against both former Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We saw coercion designed to prevent certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory. We now see the Capitol necessarily secured behind razor wire. But we also see some Republican members of Congress trying to sneak guns onto the House floor. One has even called for violence. It is time to confront these putschists,” the article states.

The former CIA officer goes on to outline five ways to deal with these big scary Republicans.

First, he writes, “bring the heaviest felony charges possible on as many participants in the insurrection as the Justice Department can identify and believes it can confidently convict. We ruthlessly hunted down foreign terrorists after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and must do the same to their domestic equivalents. Further prosecution is possible under the federal felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm statute.”

The second thing he is advocating for is “make fire and police departments that receive federal grants have their members sign commitments not to engage in acts to overthrow the government. Prosecute any who subsequently violate their oaths.”

The next thing he wants to see is for the government to set honey pot traps to go after people who vent online about politics.

“Do not worry about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Rather than ban extremist chatter through government censorship or private de-platforming, use radical chat rooms as honeypots, as FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Forces have done with violent, radicalized Islamists since 2001,” Carroll says.

Fourth, the deep state lunatic wants the government to ban militias.

“Use the supremacy of federal law to ban ‘militias’ beyond the National Guard. There is simply no longer any room for armed forces not answerable to the law,” he writes.

As his final step, Carroll writes that we must “add domestic terrorism as a predicate to the material support for terrorism statute, including its civil liability provisions. This will provide new means of successful prosecutions and gradually increased deterrence against domestic terrorists.”

With conservative “news outlets” like this, who needs enemies on the left?

Carroll served as senior counselor to the secretary of homeland security and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and as a CIA and Army officer in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

