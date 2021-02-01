https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/creepy-bill-gates-calls-global-alert-system-pandemic-fire-squad-next-pandemic-video/

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for a “global alert system” and “pandemic fire squad” for the “next pandemic.”

“When it comes to preventing pandemics, scientific tools alone aren’t enough. We also need new capabilities, including a global alert system and infectious disease first responders, or what I like to call a pandemic fire squad,” Bill Gates said.

Gates is looking forward to the next pandemic so he can roll out his “mega testing diagnostic platforms” which could test 20% of the entire population every week – to hell with the Constitution.

Basically no one will have privacy.

Testing and contact tracing will be the “new normal” in order to track everyone on planet earth in real time.

WATCH:

When it comes to preventing pandemics, scientific tools alone aren’t enough. We also need new capabilities, including a global alert system and infectious disease first responders (or what I like to call a pandemic fire squad): https://t.co/53Rf5uvjub pic.twitter.com/rTmM7STl6U — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 1, 2021

And Bill Gates wonders why millions of Americans don’t trust him.

Bill Gates told Reuters on Wednesday how surprised he was with the “crazy conspiracy theories” that have been circulating on social media about him and Anthony Fauci in regard to the coronavirus.

Bill Gates told Reuters: “Do people really believe that stuff? We’re going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand how does it change people’s behavior, how should we have minimized this either working with the social media companies or explaining what we are up to in a better way.”

