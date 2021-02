https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-snaps-governor-on-nursing-home-deaths-who-cares-they-died/

“I think our policy answers it,” Cuomo said Monday. “You cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent. It’s not that you won’t owe rent at one time, right, because you signed a contract. Even the people to whom you pay the rent have to pay the rent, right, and they have expenses. So, no evictions for nonpayment of rent and then we’ll see where we are and we’ll see how long this goes on.”

“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue. We’re essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and folks who are more wealthy, and we’re not offering that same kind of relief to renters,” she added.

“If you called for a suspension or moratorium on mortgage payments, then we should also call for that same treatment on rent payments,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez singled-out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday; accusing the top Democrat of “creating a class and race issue” during the Coronavirus crisis.

BERNIE: Trump’s Coronavirus Response ‘Working Overtime’ to Protect… ‘Fossil Fuel Executives’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.10.20

Bernie Sanders weighed-in on the White House’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States Tuesday; accusing his administration of “working overtime” to protect fossil fuel executives.

“As millions of workers struggle without sick pay and as seniors deal with unaffordable medical bills, President Trump is working overtime to protect the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives,” posted Sanders on social media.

Vice President Pence confirmed Tuesday that America’s insurance companies have agreed to waive all co-pays related to Coronavirus testing and extensive treatment.

“I’m pleased to report, as you requested, Mr. President, that all the insurance companies here either today or before today have agreed to waive all co-pays on coronavirus testing and extend coronavirus treatment in their benefit plans,” said Vice President Pence.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle, NY to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in that city, which he described as the “most significant cluster in the country.”

“Those measures include deploying National Guard troops to a Health Department command post and setting up a satellite testing facility and one-mile containment area in the city. To date, Westchester County has seen 108 confirmed COVID-19 cases; that’s 58 percent of all tri-state cases,” reports NBC New York.

“New Rochelle is home to the midtown Manhattan lawyer who has been linked to dozens of cases across multiple states. He was the second confirmed case in the state and its first instance of community spread,” adds NBC.

“You calibrate your response to the time and the facts and the circumstances in that place at that time,” Cuomo said on CNN. “So parades, etc. we look at that on a daily basis.”

