AS CRIME SPIRALS… De Blasio Says He’s ‘LIBERATING 5th AVENUE’ With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20

While major felonies like shootings and burglaries jump triple-digits in the Big Apple, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says his administration is “liberating 5th avenue” with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower.

“We are not denigrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue”

Municipal workers in New York City began installing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower Thursday as the Big Apple witnessed a 130% jump in shootings and 30% increase in murders in recent weeks.

The NYPD released their crime statistics for the month of June this week; showing a shocking increase in shootings, murders, burglaries, and more across all five boroughs.

The disturbing trend shows a 130% jump in gun violence and 30% increase in homicides in the Big Apple.

The NYPD disbanded its elite anti-crime unit on June 15th after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $1 billion budget cut for the police department.

BREAKING: As Crime Spirals Out of Control, De Blasio Unveils *$1 BILLION* Funding Cut for NYPD

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.29.20

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a $1 billion funding cut for the NYPD Monday; saying the money should be spent on other programs like Community Affairs and social services.

“My office presented to City Council a plan that would achieve the billion in savings for the NYPD and shift resources to young people, to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society,” he said.

“We’re in a whole different situation in fact than New York City has ever faced in our history – a health care crisis, an economic crisis, a disparity crisis, a budget crisis all wrapped into one and on a massive, massive scale,” he said. “We’ve gotta focus on those basics health, safety, food, shelter.”

“The NYPD is being treated clearly in a specific manner. A number of agencies are being cut quite a bit, but we’re dealing with a specific reality with the NYPD unquestionably,” he said, when asked how cuts to the police department compared to those of other agencies.

Read the full report at Fox News.

