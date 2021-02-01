https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-spirals-nine-senior-ny-health-officials-quit-governor-says-he-doesnt-trust-the-experts/
AS CRIME SPIRALS… De Blasio Says He’s ‘LIBERATING 5th AVENUE’ With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20
While major felonies like shootings and burglaries jump triple-digits in the Big Apple, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says his administration is “liberating 5th avenue” with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower.
“We are not denigrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue”
The Mayor is here:
“We are not denegrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue” pic.twitter.com/0x9oqvjfGp
— Sarah Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) July 9, 2020
Municipal workers in New York City began installing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower Thursday as the Big Apple witnessed a 130% jump in shootings and 30% increase in murders in recent weeks.
Painters have began work on a Black Lives Matter mural on the street outside of Trump Tower in NYC
pic.twitter.com/ZEUacahjaJ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2020
The NYPD released their crime statistics for the month of June this week; showing a shocking increase in shootings, murders, burglaries, and more across all five boroughs.
The disturbing trend shows a 130% jump in gun violence and 30% increase in homicides in the Big Apple.
NYC crime stats for June 2020 compared to June 2019 per @NYPDnews
–130% increase in shooting incidents (205⬅️89)
–30% increase in murders (39⬅️30)
–118% increase in burglaries (1,783⬅️817)
–51% increase in auto thefts (696⬅️462)https://t.co/6kFteynawM
— Travis Fedschun (@travfed) July 6, 2020
#NEW NYC releases crime stats June 2020: # of people “victimized by gun violence + murder in NYC spiked significantly, when compared to the same period in June 2019…there was a 130% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city” @CBSNews https://t.co/d46ImNxpEQ
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 6, 2020
The NYPD disbanded its elite anti-crime unit on June 15th after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $1 billion budget cut for the police department.
