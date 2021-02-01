https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/dana-loesch-says-nbc-has-dropped-in-on-her-school-board-meeting-about-adopting-a-critical-race-theory-curriculum/

Dana Loesch is at a school board meeting Monday night, at which we assume several parents are in opposition to the school district adopting critical race theory into its curriculum. She reports that NBC News has showed up … to cover a school board meeting. Small local papers that used to cover things like school board meetings are long gone, but this one has curiously generated network interest. Let’s eavesdrop …

Our school board meeting is underway and NBC is there working on a hit piece to smear parents who’ve objected to the board breaking TX Open Mtgs Act, hiring a PR firm and refusing PIRs, all to bully residents into funding CRT as curriculum. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

We’ve written pieces before about school districts hiring PR firms, and it was never good news for parents.

It’s interesting that the school entered into a deal with @sunwestpr and then suddenly hit pieces about community members began appearing everywhere. Magically, NBC is now sending cameras to our school board meeting. Of course, we can’t see invoices, so it’s all a mystery. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

That’s Sunwest Public Relations out of Dallas.

The CRT proposal included establishing punishment for students who commit microaggressions — defined in the draft plan as “Microaggressions are defined as everyday verbal or nonverbal, snubs or insults, whether intentional or unintentional” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

Parents are right now blasting the $8,500 retainer given to @sunwestpr (the language of the letter to the school board is insane) and the school’s refusal to share invoices. Mother speaking now is a journo speaking out. “Taxpayer money was used to slander parents …” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

The sad thing is that those who’ve objected have had their property vandalized, kids bullied — one kid who runs a lawn service so he could by his own truck (single dad household) reportedly had adults trying to run down his service’s ratings because he spoke out. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

People are asking me how a town in Texas got to this point with Marxist CRT curriculum. The answer is that no one watched the school board. Numerous seats were filled by unopposed candidates. That’s exactly how it happened. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

The NBC producer who reached out to our city is @kaylamc1 who is at the board meeting tonight. Hopefully @sunwestpr releases invoices on this; I’d hate to think our school board hired a PR company to attack our community after they violated TX Open Mtgs Act. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

A mom and former teacher at the mic and is blowing up the corrupt school board with receeeeeeipts right now. HOO BOY. I doubt she will be approached by NBC to give her legitimate criticisms of the board and objections to their CRT proposal. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

Apparently NBC is out talking with proponents of the CRT and supporters of the corrupt board while moms and dads are taking the board to task at the mic right now. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2021

NBC gonna NBC.

FIGHT, WOMAN! Do not give in. Damn. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) February 1, 2021

CRT is racism. — Clyde Southern (@south003) February 1, 2021

Outrageous. They are doing this all over the country. Secretly developing a plan for complete indoctrination — Nina Wright (@NAW1961) February 1, 2021

They clearly don’t know who you are. You are the one who went on CNN, stood toe to toe with a coward who let kids die on his watch while being accused of blatantly false actions on an unfriendly network. I hope you step to the mic and school them. — Ed Applegate (@EdApplegate1) February 1, 2021

The fight against CRT being taught in school is going to be super important! I hope parents can stand their ground! — The Ministry of Anti-Truth (@TheAntiTruthMin) February 1, 2021

The answer to racism is not Marxism. — Hobbes (@leviathan1668) February 1, 2021

Keep fighting CRT – it’s really quite horrible for kids – they come to college with so much propaganda and victimhood – not a good way to start adult life. — cordelia lear (@iowemysoul) February 2, 2021

Oh my gosh, these radicals are relentless. Stand your ground. — Royboy 1776 (@mustsayno) February 1, 2021

This stuff all starts at the bottom. If we want change, that’s where we need to start. — 𝒮𝒶𝓋𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶𝒽 🎀 (@SavannahBelle01) February 2, 2021

Sounds like they are using your district as an example for the nation to show what happens to parents when they speak out on this issue. — H Squared (@hsquared216) February 2, 2021

Take back school boards

Take back municipal boards

Take back state and local election committees

Take back state legislatures

The Dems and public unions now own these

It won’t be easy. They are entrenched

There is no choice — kevin groeninger (@kgroeninger) February 1, 2021

Here; watch this video from the U.K. from last October again:

Imagine if we had one person in Congress who could make the case against critical race theory with such eloquence and passion. Hats off to you, @KemiBadenoch.pic.twitter.com/sUSg1OPWIa — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 20, 2020

* * *

Update:

“It appears CISD has taken a side in this controversy and has chosen a side,” says a dad demanding full disclosure of accounting and dealings with our district from @sunwestpr . Regardless your politics, school boards should not refuse to be transparent re use of tax dollars. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2021

Many minority community members blasting the board and their CRT proposal. Up now, friend and business owner Huy Ton, whose previous remarks about this issue at past board meetings have been inspirational. Wonder if NBC is speaking to them or ignoring them. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2021

Public comment period is over. Board has now moved on to other administrative issues; forthcoming is the executive session where the board will consult with their expensive attorneys we are paying for re: the lawsuit over their TX Open Mtgs Act violation. https://t.co/npIbCdQLNT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with several tweets.

