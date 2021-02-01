https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/01/dana-loesch-says-nbc-has-dropped-in-on-her-school-board-meeting-about-adopting-a-critical-race-theory-curriculum/

Dana Loesch is at a school board meeting Monday night, at which we assume several parents are in opposition to the school district adopting critical race theory into its curriculum. She reports that NBC News has showed up … to cover a school board meeting. Small local papers that used to cover things like school board meetings are long gone, but this one has curiously generated network interest. Let’s eavesdrop …

We’ve written pieces before about school districts hiring PR firms, and it was never good news for parents.

That’s Sunwest Public Relations out of Dallas.

NBC gonna NBC.

Here; watch this video from the U.K. from last October again:

Update:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with several tweets.

