Top Democrat leaders in the House of Representatives are reportedly moving to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her committee assignments this week after numerous controversial comments that she made in the past have surfaced over the last couple of weeks.

“House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is planning to deliver an ultimatum to McCarthy this week: Either Republicans move on their own to strip Greene of her committee assignments within 72 hours, or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor,” Politico reported. “Last week, Greene was officially awarded seats on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.”

The move comes as one Democrat has already announced his intention to introduce a measure to expel Greene from Congress. McCarthy’s plan to meet with Greene this week is the same process that he took in 2019 when dealing with controversial comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA). King was kicked off his committee assignments and the party backed state Sen. Randy Feenstra in the GOP primary who later went on to beat King and win in the general election.

Greene has been a strong supporter of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, which is so fringe that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recently erupted at a supporter of it, saying, “all of it’s lies.” Greene has falsely claimed that major school mass shootings were “false flag” operations and that the Las Vegas massacre was part of a plot to get American gun owners to want to give up their firearms. Greene also reportedly showed support in some posts for the execution of Democrat politicians, which she has blamed on the “teams of people” who managed her social media pages in the past.

Voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional chose Greene over John Cowan — a neurosurgeon who was pro-Trump, pro-life, and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. Cowan warned Republican officials that Greene’s support of QAnon and incendiary remarks online would cause significant damage to the party and he was right.

Democrats have sought to cast the entire Republican Party as being the party of Greene in the same way that Republicans sought to cast the Democrat Party as the party of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), which harmed their party in House races during this last election cycle. Democrats are also likely looking for payback against the GOP after one of their own, former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), a projected “future star” for the Democrats, was forced to resign in late October 2019 over a sex scandal.

The pressure on Republican leaders to take some sort of action on Greene increased last week when more incendiary remarks from Greene were revealed, including her promotion of a conspiracy theory that Jewish space lasers were used to start wildfires in California in order to clear room for a high-speed railway.

The Daily Wire reported:

In response to the latest round of embarrassing headlines that Greene has generated for the political Right, conservatives, and the Republican Party, right-wing political and religious organizations have started to put pressure on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to take action. Some members of Congress have already indicated that they will introduce a resolution to expel Greene from Congress. The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), which endorsed Trump and spent millions in this last election in an effort to boost him over Democrat Joe Biden, released a statement saying that it was working closely with House Republican leadership on the “next steps” in addressing the issues surrounding Greene. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which has 51 member organizations, many of which are right-wing groups that backed Trump, also slammed Greene in a statement … Finally, Christians United for Israel (CUFI), a Christian Zionist organization that has shown strong support for Trump, called on Republican leaders to remove Greene from her committee assignments.

Greene claimed over the weekend that she had a “GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!” and claimed that she has “his support.” Trump has not put out any recent statements indicating that he still supports Greene. An attempt to get a comment from one of Trump’s top advisers about the matter went unanswered.

