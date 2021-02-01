https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/democrats-still-facing-backlash-bidens-unkept-promise-2000/

(FOX NEWS) — The Democratic Party’s official Twitter account has sparked backlash Saturday after tweeting that President Biden will “build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person.”

Critics of the tweet claim it contradicts the promise made by Biden that a separate, $2,000 stimulus check would “go out the door immediately to help people who are in real trouble” if Georgia voters cast their ballots for the newly-elected Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock during the state runoff elections earlier this month.

Some replied directly to the tweet, including one user who accused the party and Biden of “gaslighting the very people who trusted & voted for you” while another chimed in, writing “Good luck in the midterms with this incredible strategy.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

